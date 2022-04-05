Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem attends town hall in Mobridge

While taking questions from audience members, Noem committed to signing an executive order to “ban critical race theory” in South Dakota public schools.
Governor Kristi Noem hosts a town hall in Mobridge, South Dakota.
Governor Kristi Noem hosts a town hall in Mobridge, South Dakota.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBRIDGE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem attended a townhall in Mobridge Monday, and heard from constituents on a wide variety of issues.

Those who attended asked questions on national issues ranging from election security to border security.

Noem said she attempted to get other Republican governors to get on board with passing election security laws.

“I tried to get a bunch of Republican governors to go with me this year and do a bunch of election integrity bills, but Republicans didn’t want to,” Noem told the crowd.

Another issue that came up was “critical race theory” (CRT), and what Noem has done to restrict it in South Dakota. Noem said that she intends to sign an Executive Order Tuesday banning the teaching of critical race theory in public K-12 schools in South Dakota.

A similar effort in the legislature failed this year.

“They killed the K-12 bill, so I will be signing an executive order making sure critical race theory is not taught to our kids in public schools in South Dakota,” Noem said when asked by an audience member about what she was doing to restrict the teaching of CRT.

In addition to the more nationally focused questions, Noem also took far more local questions. Including concerns from locals about funding for county jails and roads.

In particular, Noem spoke about funding for Lake Hiddenwood State Park near Selby, which was closed by a dam break several years ago.

“That was life changing when that dam blew from the flooding that we had, and I know that has been a big topic of debate up here,” Noem said. “There has been a lot of debate about repairs and such, even in the local community here I know that there has been a lot of debate about repairs and such. Even in the local community, I know it has been debated about how to go forward.”

Noem has periodically held town halls throughout her statewide political career, and her office says that while they plan to hold more in the near future, none are currently scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984, David Busch 03-06-1972, Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970,...
Authorities in Minnesota arrested and accused five people of possessing methamphetamine
Alexander Cota Mugshot
Police investigating after man carjacked at gunpoint
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male...
Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Police: 20-year-old woman arrested in Mitchell after admitting to firing gun at a parked car

Latest News

Knife River An MDU Resources Company
Sioux Falls’ Concrete Materials changes name to Knife River
File
More Minnesota poultry flocks infected with bird flu
Feeding the Birds
Takings care of birds in the Spring/Summer
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Rain, wind, snow move in