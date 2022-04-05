Avera Medical Minute
Rain, wind, snow move in

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Tuesday. There will also be chances of some showers moving through today. Highs will be in the 50s for most of us, but it will be windy. Wind gusts around 40 to 60 mph will be possible today. Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings, and Red Flag Warnings will all be in effect today. We’ll get a brief break from the rain this afternoon before some more light showers wrap back in and then, as cooler air takes over, this will turn into a rain/snow mix.

We’re going to be looking at some minor snow accumulations across the region as those cooler temperatures stick around and drop below freezing for Wednesday morning. In northeastern South Dakota, there will be some isolated higher totals of around 2 to 4 inches of snow. It’s possible we see some even more isolated locations could see 4 to 6 inches of snow similar to what we saw last week.

Just a reminder, what we do end up seeing, as you noticed last week, won’t stick around long. Some light snow will try to linger on Thursday as temperatures only get into the upper 30s east and we get back to the mid to upper 40s west where the precipitation comes to an end. Sunshine will be back on Friday so that will really get rid of a lot of that snowfall.

This weekend is looking nice with temperatures getting back into the 60s for a majority of the area along with sunshine. We’re tracking another chance for some more rain next Monday and Tuesday.

