Strong winds causing travel problems in South Dakota

KADOKA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A weather system bringing rain and strong winds is beginning to cause travel issues in the region.

A truck pulling a trailer overturned on Interstate 90 near the Murdo exit, according to a Dakota News Now team member traveling through the region. Powerful winds were impacting driving conditions across most of central and western South Dakota.

Sustained winds exceeding 20 mph are expected in the next few days, with gusts much higher than, according to the First Alert weather team. Follow the latest conditions on the Dakota News Now weather page.

