Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Strong winds causing travel problems in South Dakota

A truck overturned in high winds on I-90 near the Murdo exit on April 5.
A truck overturned in high winds on I-90 near the Murdo exit on April 5.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KADOKA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A weather system bringing rain and strong winds is beginning to cause travel issues in the region.

A truck pulling a trailer overturned on Interstate 90 near the Murdo exit, according to a Dakota News Now team member traveling through the region. Powerful winds were impacting driving conditions across most of central and western South Dakota.

Sustained winds exceeding 20 mph are expected in the next few days, with gusts much higher than, according to the First Alert weather team. Follow the latest conditions on the Dakota News Now weather page.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984, David Busch 03-06-1972, Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970,...
Authorities in Minnesota arrested and accused five people of possessing methamphetamine
Alexander Cota Mugshot
Police investigating after man carjacked at gunpoint
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19. (photos...
Victim in Rapid City hotel shooting has died
Saturday night in eastern Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police tell Dakota News Now that a male...
Man jumped from truck in Sioux Falls suffered life-threatening injuries
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Police: 20-year-old woman arrested in Mitchell after admitting to firing gun at a parked car

Latest News

Doctor
Sioux Falls Health Department celebrates National Public Health Week April 4–10
Knife River An MDU Resources Company
Sioux Falls’ Concrete Materials changes name to Knife River
Governor Kristi Noem hosts a town hall in Mobridge, South Dakota.
Noem attends town hall in Mobridge
File
More Minnesota poultry flocks infected with bird flu