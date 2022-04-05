Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Multi-talented Groton Area High School senior

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Allyssa Locke has gotten it done in the classroom at Groton Area High School. She’s a 4.070 student.

“Definitely has not been easy. Had to put a lot of hard work. But I’ve always loved to keep my grades up, and do the best that I can,” said Allyssa.

“She is very talented in multiple areas and I think that confidence, that self confidence, that she can be her own person, and she can do what she wants to do, and can go after those goals,” said English teacher Sarah Hanten.

Allyssa has been in a lot of activities in high school. Especially in sports, with volleyball, basketball, soccer, and dance. The fall season was a really busy.

“Being involved in both volleyball and soccer at the same time. I went straight from volleyball practice to soccer practice, and then had homework and studies. So managing all of that taught be how to work hard, and manage my time better,” said Allyssa.

She plans to go to SDSU to study exercise science.

“I’ve always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to be a physical therapist. But after shadowing and interning with some physical therapists, that really helped me with my decision on being a physical therapist,” said Allyssa.

Allyssa is a role model in her school, and to her three younger siblings.

“Well being academically successful and being in sports, I feel they look up to me because they want to do that too. And whenever they get student of the month, or they say something like, ‘I got this’. And it makes me real happy, that they feel proud of that,” said Allyssa.

