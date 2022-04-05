Ukraine unrest making housing even less affordable in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the war in Ukraine continues to kill and ruin the lives of thousands of people overseas, its effect on the global economy has hit us all, most noticeably at the gas pump.

But Russia’s invasion has even made housing less affordable, including in Sioux Falls. It created supply chain disruptions that trickled down to the housing market.

Those disruptions have caused immense inflation. To combat that, the Federal Reserve announced in March that it plans to raise its short-term interest rate by 0.25% to 4.2% to combat that inflation. That is over 1% higher than the rate in December.

“When we buy a house, we need to get a mortgage, generally speaking, and an interest rate is on everyone’s mind,” said Zhiguang Wang, a professor of business finance and investments at South Dakota State.

Wang was one of several speakers from both SDSU and the Sioux Falls business community at Monday’s “Known Unknowns: Macroeconomic Policy, Volatility, and Real Estate” seminar at The State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

Realtors, developers, lawyers, bankers, and SDSU students attended the event, organized by SDSU’s Ness School of Management and Economics and aimed to help all attendees navigate a shaky real estate environment.

In Sioux Falls, like many places, prices are up while supplies are down. The average cost of a house is over $260,000, up 12.4 percent from last year, according to the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire.

Nearly 7 out of 10 U.S. households can’t afford a new median-priced home, according to data recently released by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Before the recent skyrocketing interest rates, this was already a tough time and a difficult city for those looking to buy a house. In a rat race to secure the rare home for sale, buyers who can afford these overpriced structures over-bid, and properties are gobbled up quickly, leaving the average income and low-income buyers in the dust.

In January, there were less than 100 homes on the market in a city that over 7,000 people moved to last year. That number has spiked above 300 since March, a traditional time for sellers to start listing. But the demand for houses is only expected to swell as major corporations like Amazon on C.J. Foods build facilities for thousands of more workers who will move to Sioux Falls, whose population just tipped over 202,000.

“That’s the hardest thing, is where can you buy a house when there are only so many houses for sale and some are out of your price range,” said Ryan McKnight, a real estate instructor at SDSU.

“Where can you live? What can you do? We’re trying to bring in all these big companies and all these opportunities. What can we do to alleviate some of the stress and pressures?”

Monday’s seminar was designed to be informative to all who are involved in the real estate process, but only to arm them with knowledge of the issues of the present. Hence, the name “Known Unknowns.” The future is unpredictable, and there are far more questions than answers.

When the war in Ukraine ends, will interest rates go down and make housing more affordable? When will inflation ever dwindle?

Both Wang and McKnight laughed when asked what the solutions to this massive problem might be. After all, if they knew them, there wouldn’t be a housing crisis in the U.S., and no seminar would be needed. But they both took a stab.

Wang said lumber prices have shot up “several hundred percent in a short period of time the last year” because of the disruption that the Covid-19 pandemic caused, namely the backlog of lumber and other supplies like nails used to build houses. Perhaps, with the pandemic seemingly deflating, more supplies will be available and prices will come back to normal, potentially decreasing listing prices.

McKnight said the responsibility of making housing more affordable is on both the public and private sectors. He noted the government could provide tax-friendly incentives to build houses, and businesses could increase wages to help more people to be able to afford homes.

“Prices are going up, and if people are already building houses, they should be able to get paid for it,” McKnight said.

“At the same time, how do we teach these companies, hey, if you’re going to be hiring people, pay them more money so they can afford some of these homes?

Even talking to your neighbors about fixing their properties is a solution, McKnight said.

“There’s just so many different avenues (to changing affordable housing). You could go on for days.”

If you are currently looking for housing and discouraged by the expensive market, McKnight has this advice:

“Figure out what you can and can’t afford for a house,” McKnight said. “Be smart about that. You don’t need to be over-buying for homes to impress your family, your girlfriend, or boyfriend. Don’t be doing that. Be ready. Find a good lender, one that you can trust. It seems like there are a lot of good realtors in this state, particularly Minnehaha County.”

