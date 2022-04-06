Avera Medical Minute
10 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota over past week; Active cases below 500

Two Avera employees conduct a drive-thru coronavirus test in Sioux Falls (file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths in its latest weekly report, though the state’s active case count continues to decline.

The Department of Health reported the latest victims included one person in their 40s, four in their 60s, four in their 70s, and one over age 80.

The state saw 139 new cases over the past week, an average of under 20 per day. Active cases fell to 488, the first time that number was below 500 since July of 2021.

Current hospitalizations fell slightly to 41.

Wednesday’s report includes case data from the past seven days. The Department of Health shifted from daily reporting to weekly reporting last month due to declining case numbers.

