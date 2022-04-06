Augustana Campus Blood Drive hopes to help relieve blood shortage locally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week the Bloodmobile has rolled onto the campus of Augustana University.

“It is so convenient to have the bus right here because people just walk out the door and there they are,” Community Blood Bank Program Coordinator Lauri Hoffmann said.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down many donation events over the last several years leading to shortages throughout the state and country.

“People are working from home now so with some of our previous sponsors there’s nobody there, so we have to look for new sponsors who can hold it,” Hoffmann said.

Despite donation events like Augustana’s starting up again the blood bank is still low on its supply.

“There continues to be high demand due to a variety of reasons, with a couple being maybe people delayed care or that people are out and about more so accidents are more likely to happen. So blood demand continues to be high,” Sanford USD Medical Center Medical Director Ryan Askeland said.

Organizers are hopping today and tomorrow’s blood drive will help resupply some of the blood supply for those in need.

Donations are fast and easy as you can make an appointment online, do a short interview questionnaire, and donate a pint of blood all in around 30 minutes total.

