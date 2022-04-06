Avera Medical Minute
Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop

Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.(Roberts County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine are off the streets following a traffic stop on Interstate 29 in northeast South Dakota.

Authorities performed a “routine” traffic stop Tuesday morning, according to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy smelled marijuana, and proceeded to search the vehicle.

During the search, deputies found 10 pounds of methamphetamine worth approximately $80,000, along with a loaded firearm, nearly a pound of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

Authorities did not give details on arrests stemming from the seizure.

Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel commended the deputy’s work, saying “a seizure of this size has implications far beyond our area.”

