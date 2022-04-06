Brandon Valley hosts Jefferson for first time in HS Baseball

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley Lynx rolled out the red carper for the visiting Jefferson Cavaliers who were making the trip to Aspen Park for the first time in school history to play the Lynx.

And it looked like the Cavs would pick up a win when Treyson Harty-Olsen and Noah Willis each had 2 RBI hits and Jefferson took a 5-3 lead in the 5th inning. But the Lynx rallied to win game one 6-5 for their 3rd win of the season.

Brandon Valley jumped on top 5-0 in the first inning of the second game when the contest was suspended by weather and will be resumed at a later date.

