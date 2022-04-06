Avera Medical Minute
City Council considers changes to liquor license distribution

A proposed ordinance currently making it’s way through the City Council would reshape the way licenses are obtained and selected for applicants.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls could be moving away from a system it’s had for liquor licenses since 2006. A proposed ordinance currently making it’s way through the City Council would reshape the way licenses are obtained and selected for applicants.

The City Council voted in December of 2019 to put a pause on new applicants for on-sale and off-sale liquor licenses. That’s allowed them to work through the long waiting list, and at the same time work ideas on how to change the system to offer more chances for applicants. After the city’s rollout of medical cannabis licenses, Councilor Rick Kiley said Sioux Falls could do the same for liquor licenses in the future.

“I think it’s really coming forward now at an opportune time, because we have just recently implemented a lottery system for medical cannabis. And the city did receive a lot of positive feedback about that process.” said Kiley.

The change would get rid of the current waiting list, and give every applicant a shot at getting a license when they’re made available. Councilor Greg Neitzert said they believe it will cut back on those looking to turn the licenses for profit.

“It really led to a lot of people potentially flipping the licenses and using them for financial gain, and that’s just not something that we want to encourage. A lottery is going to be more fair, every body is going to be on the same, even playing field.” said Neitzert.

The council got some help from the state legislature as well. Senate Bill 156, which passed through the state capitol and was signed by Governor Noem, allows licenses to be distributed every even year. Neitzert said that will allow the council greater control on how many licenses will be put up for applicants, instead of every 10 years.

“It’s going to be much more timely. As it stands today, we really have to issue a lot every 10 years, and then we can’t issue very much for that intervening 10 years. Now we’re going to be able to be able to issue them every two years, much more steadily and keep up with growth.” said Neitzert.

Kiley said now that the waiting list is almost down to zero, it’s the perfect time to make the change.

“I think this is really the perfect time to do this now, when we have that waiting list whittled down.” said Kiley.

The proposal passed it’s first hurdle Tuesday night in the City Council, passing it’s first reading unanimously. The ordinance will go to a second reading next week. If approved again, it will become the city’s new system for distributing liquor licenses.

