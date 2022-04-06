Extremely Windy with a few Showers

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for through today and tomorrow for parts of the region. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible and that will make travel very difficult.

There’s some snow falling across parts of northern South Dakota, and this is where we will have the greatest chance of accumulating snowfall. Parts of the region could see two to four inches with more in isolated areas. Farther to the south, the precipitation should fall as mostly rain. We’ll see breaks from the precipitation from time to time and even start to see the sun come back out to the west. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 around the region. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible.

As temperatures fall below freezing tonight for many, that will allow the precipitation to turn into a rain/snow mix. This will lead to some more snow accumulations for northeastern South Dakota and portions of southwestern Minnesota. Elsewhere, this will mainly add up on the grass briefly but then melt as it turns back into primarily rain Thursday morning. Highs Thursday will be stuck in the mid to upper 30s, but the wind will be a little lighter.

Temperatures will be back in the 40s with sunshine by Friday and we’ll get back to the 50s and 60s on Saturday. We’re tracking a chance for a light rain/snow mix again Sunday before a potentially larger storm moves in next week to bring more rain and snow.

