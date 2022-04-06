Future is bright for the WNIT champion Jackrabbits who return plenty of talent

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Whenever your college team finishes the season the first thing you do is look at the roster and see who’s coming back next year. If you’re a Jackrabbit women’s fan you have to be excited because most of the WNIT championship squad will be returning...

And as much as they had winning the WNIT, they will settle for nothing less than a run in the NCAA tournament.

Junior Paiton Burckhard says, ”For sure definitely. We have a lot of good players coming back, we’re going to miss a lot of them. But being able to see what we’re made of and we’ve got a good team coming back next season so it’s really exciting.”

Head Coach Aaron Johnston says, ”I think our whole move to Division One we just continue to shut down limits. We continue to raise the bar. We continue to dream big. From getting to a tournament, from getting an at-large to winning games in the tournament. I don’t think there’s anything that I would ever limit our program on.”

This year’s version of the Jacks went 29-9 and won 27 of the final 29 games to end the season. And with Myah Selland and Paiton back leading the way there’s no reason this squad won’t be the favorites to win the Summit League Tournament in 2023.

