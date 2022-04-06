LIVE at 1: Department of Public Safety’s public briefing on Ravnsborg case

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting a public briefing for legislators in regards to the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

At the request of legislators, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s public briefing for legislators will give insight into the crash where South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was driving a vehicle that struck and killed the late Joseph Boever on Sept. 12, 2020, in Hyde County.

In anticipation of that briefing, DPS has released information that supplements what has been publicly reported on by the media from its investigative report.

Dakota News Now will be live streaming the public briefing on Wednesday 04/06 at 1 p.m. below, in this article, and on Facebook.

