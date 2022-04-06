Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

LIVE at 1: Department of Public Safety’s public briefing on Ravnsborg case

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees associated with the misdemeanor charges he faced when he hit and killed Joe Boever in September of 2020. However, for the family of Boever, those charges and punishment do not go nearly far enough.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting a public briefing for legislators in regards to the fatal crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

At the request of legislators, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s public briefing for legislators will give insight into the crash where South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was driving a vehicle that struck and killed the late Joseph Boever on Sept. 12, 2020, in Hyde County.

In anticipation of that briefing, DPS has released information that supplements what has been publicly reported on by the media from its investigative report.

Dakota News Now will be live streaming the public briefing on Wednesday 04/06 at 1 p.m. below, in this article, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck overturned in high winds on I-90 near the Murdo exit on April 5.
Strong winds causing travel problems in South Dakota
Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984, David Busch 03-06-1972, Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970,...
Authorities in Minnesota arrested and accused five people of possessing methamphetamine
Demonstrators outside the South Dakota State Capitol protest in favor of the legislature...
Noem Administration ordered to pay attorney fees after First Amendment violation
For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is being accused of intimidating a city councilor up for...
Sioux Falls city councilor claims Mayor TenHaken is attempting to intimidate her

Latest News

Two-car crash on 41st st. Sioux Falls
Police: A two-car crash causes $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign
Police lights.
Police identify deceased man found in s Box Elder creek, continue investigation
The event aims to relive some of the blood supply shortages in the area.
Augustana Campus Blood Drive hopes to help relieve blood shortage locally
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Oster, South Dakota Army National Guard, receives a shadow box...
SD Guard general retires after 36 years of service to state, nation