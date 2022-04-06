Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Louisiana mom accused of sending child to day care with meth, Xanax

Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.
Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police said they arrested a woman accused of accidentally sending her child to day care with various drugs in the child’s lunch bag.

According to an arrest report, it happened Tuesday in Ouachita Parish. Authorities said a state trooper received a call from a day care regarding a child dropped off by Jennifer Wise, 35.

The report states that a search of the bag revealed about one gram of methamphetamine, five and a half clonazepam pills, and half a bar of Xanax.

Wise was located at her home. She reportedly told police that she had misplaced the drugs and had been looking for them.

State police said she also told investigators she had an “eight ball” of meth in her room. Investigators said they searched the room and found about nine grams of meth, and scales and baggies they said are commonly used in the distribution of drugs.

Police said she admitted to buying all of the drugs for $75 the day prior.

She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on six different drug charges, four of which are felonies, including possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck overturned in high winds on I-90 near the Murdo exit on April 5.
Strong winds causing travel problems in South Dakota
Cody Allen Tellinghuisen 06-07-1984, David Busch 03-06-1972, Scott Castor Blewett 07-21-1970,...
Authorities in Minnesota arrested and accused five people of possessing methamphetamine
Demonstrators outside the South Dakota State Capitol protest in favor of the legislature...
Noem Administration ordered to pay attorney fees after First Amendment violation
For the last two years it was COVID. Now, the number of bear cubs.
3rd time is not the charm for Bear Country USA
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is being accused of intimidating a city councilor up for...
Sioux Falls city councilor claims Mayor TenHaken is attempting to intimidate her

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US hits Russia with ‘war crimes’ sanctions, Europe following
Two-car crash on 41st st. Sioux Falls
Police: A two-car crash causes $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke