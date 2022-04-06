Avera Medical Minute
Northern State fundraises through 2nd annual GiveNDay

Northern State University celebrated GiveNDay Wednesday, a 24-hour fundraiser featuring dozens of donation matches and challenges.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Last year’s GiveNDay was the first, and was completely virtual. This year, NSU got to hold in-person fundraising events like pie tosses and cornhole tournaments.

”It’s fun to be back together. We’re having a ball down here. It’s just awesome to see the support and what 24 hours can generate for a small school in Aberdeen,” said Brent Hanson, Vice Chair of the NSU Alumni Association.

President Neal Schnoor came to Northern State nine months ago, and is already impressed with Aberdeen’s support for NSU.

”One of the first things when I got here is I noticed community support. It is a community that supports its university like no other that I’ve seen,” said Schnoor.

Another new GiveNDay feature is the opportunity to donate directly to a certain department, such as Counseling Services or the School of Fine Arts.

”A donor often wants to know exactly where their money is going and they’re giving it for a very specific purpose. Rather than giving it to a large fund, they’re able to direct their dollars exactly where they want to see it go to work,” said Schnoor.

NSU’s women’s basketball head coach Paula Krueger, who was one of the pie toss recipients, says this can benefit new opportunities for each department.

”We can use it to enhance things. For us, we’re having an opportunity where we’re going to go to Florida over Thanksgiving next year. So, anything that is given on Give N Day helps with that opportunity to travel,” said Krueger.

Krueger and her husband set up one of the more than 40 matching challenges to support GiveNDay.

Businesses in Aberdeen also pitched in. The Plaza on the Market donated 10% of their sales Wednesday to the university.

”Northern provides opportunities for students to get invested in Aberdeen, and when they get invested, they want to stay in Aberdeen. That’s incredibly important to have the next generation here as leaders, innovators and business people,” said Brodie Mueller, Co-Owner of The Market.

NSU already surpassed last year’s number of $193,000 by Wednesday afternoon. By 3 p.m., GiveNDay had raised $204,000 through 965 donors.

GiveNDay donations will be open until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

