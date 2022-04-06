Avera Medical Minute
Plitzuweit talks about how tough it was to leave USD for job at West Virginia

Lots of tears shed after decision to leave Coyotes for Coach P
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, WVA (Dakota News Now) -Today was the big day for Dawn Plitzuweit to meet the press in Morgantown, West Virginia where she’s the new women’s basketball coach.

I’ve been telling media who cover the Mountaineers how much they will enjoy working with the former USD Coyotes head coach. And don’t think that this was an easy move for Coach P. despite the $3 million salary over 5 years.

She had continued to build the South Dakota program into something very special and that’s never an easy thing to step away from regardless of the future opportunities.

Plitzuweit says, ”While we are very very thankful to be here today, it was also a very difficult challenge to say goodbye to our family at the University of South Dakota. I would like to sincerely like to thank all of our players, our coaches, our staff, our administrators and our fans from USD. There were many great moments that we shared together and there were many tears that were shed in the past few days.”

Plitzuweit moves into a solid program that went to the NCAA Tournament 11 times under their retiring head coach in 21 years. It’s much like she did when replacing Amy Williams right after the Coyotes had won the WNIT and Amy went to coach at Nebraska where she played her college basketball. And Dawn continued to build the program in Vermillion while she was there.

