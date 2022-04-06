Police identify deceased man found in s Box Elder creek, continue investigation

BOX ELDER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Box Elder say they have discovered the body of a man who has been missing since February.

Officers from the Box Elder Police Department along with deputies from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a creek near the area of Landmark Ct. in Box Elder on Monday at approximately 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a body in the creek. After the officers arrived, they discovered the deceased person lying in the creek.

The male body was identified as 32-year-old Anthony Anderson of Box Elder, who had been reported missing by family members in February this year. He left in the evening hours walking west from his home and subsequently did not return home.

Box Elder PD says an autopsy was performed Tuesday morning at Monument Health and is pending results.

The investigation into Anderson’s death remains active and ongoing, currently under investigation by the Box Elder Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

