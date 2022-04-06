Police: Suspect in black sedan flashes gun while driving in Sioux Falls streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an unknown suspect driving in a black sedan flashed a gun at a victim while driving on the road.

Sargent Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls Police Department says reports indicate the suspect was not provoked but driving recklessly Tuesday afternoon at 2:54 p.m. around the southwest region of Sioux Falls. The suspect drove on the passenger side of the victim’s car and partially rolled down the window to flash a gun at the victim. The gun was not pointing directly at the victim.

Hockett says the incident is not a road rage incident, but it did take place on the road.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.