Police: Suspect in black sedan flashes gun while driving in Sioux Falls streets

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report an unknown suspect driving in a black sedan flashed a gun at a victim while driving on the road.

Sargent Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls Police Department says reports indicate the suspect was not provoked but driving recklessly Tuesday afternoon at 2:54 p.m. around the southwest region of Sioux Falls. The suspect drove on the passenger side of the victim’s car and partially rolled down the window to flash a gun at the victim. The gun was not pointing directly at the victim.

Hockett says the incident is not a road rage incident, but it did take place on the road.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

