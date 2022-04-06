Avera Medical Minute
Police: A two-car crash causes $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign

Two-car crash on 41st st. Sioux Falls
Two-car crash on 41st st. Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a two-car crash cost the drivers thousands of dollars in damages and also $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says at 10 pm, a 2007 Honda Pilot was going west on 41st Street. At the intersection of Shirley Ave, the Pilot struck a 2001 Chevy Malibu. The Pilot continued west before veering to the south to Empire Place where it struck a business sign and then caught fire.

Authorities say the driver of the Pilot left the scene. The driver of the Malibu, a 48-year-old Sioux Falls woman, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say damage to the sign was estimated at $20,000. The Pilot received $6,000 in damage and the Malibu received $3,000 in damage.

