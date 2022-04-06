Police: A two-car crash causes $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a two-car crash cost the drivers thousands of dollars in damages and also $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says at 10 pm, a 2007 Honda Pilot was going west on 41st Street. At the intersection of Shirley Ave, the Pilot struck a 2001 Chevy Malibu. The Pilot continued west before veering to the south to Empire Place where it struck a business sign and then caught fire.

Authorities say the driver of the Pilot left the scene. The driver of the Malibu, a 48-year-old Sioux Falls woman, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say damage to the sign was estimated at $20,000. The Pilot received $6,000 in damage and the Malibu received $3,000 in damage.

