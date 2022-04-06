SDMHA begins fair housing tour in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Multi-Housing Association is kicking off a Fair Housing Education tour across the state, which started Tuesday in Aberdeen.

The education sessions are geared toward training realtors, rental property owners, managers and staff on the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination against those seeking to rent or buy any type of housing.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination against religion, race, color, sex, national origin, familial status and disability. South Dakota also has protections in place for creed and ancestry.

”I think it’s even more important with our tight market that they’re all well-versed in the fair housing laws and protecting not only themselves, but their owners, the properties, as well as all their staff and their residents,” said Denise Hanzlik, the Executive Director of SDMHA.

Property owners and managers can be tested on their compliance with the Fair Housing Act. In early 2019, South Dakota didn’t score well.

”A fair housing group out of North Dakota came in and did a bunch of testing, and South Dakota failed. That’s one of the reasons that we as an association, South Dakota Multi Housing, feel that the education piece is so vital,” said Hanzlik.

The consequences of failing those Fair Housing Act compliance tests can be expensive.

”The fine is a minimum of $10,000. Upwards of $70,000 to $100,000 plus in fines have been put against people,” said Hanzlik.

The SDMHA hopes these sessions educate property and rental owners to prevent failures of compliance.

”They have to come here and listen and learn in order to protect themselves. So, it’s those that don’t come to sessions like this that we would really like to get the information out to,” said Hanzlik.

View a full schedule of the Fair Housing Tour below:

April 5 in Aberdeen at the Aberdeen Police Department Community Room.

April 6 in Huron at the Crossroads Convention Center.

April 7 in Pierre, at the SDHDA office.

April 12 in Chamberlain, at the AmericInn.

April 13 in Rapid City, West River Electric

April 14 in Rapid City, West River Electric

April 19 in Watertown, Regional Public Library

April 21 in Brookings, at the Old Sanctuary

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.