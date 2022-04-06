Sioux Falls Starbucks damaged in crash partially reopens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A downtown Sioux Falls coffee shop that was closed after a vehicle crashed into it has partially reopened.

Starbucks at 13th Street and Minnesota Avenue has resumed drive-thru service, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

The business was damaged March 5 when a driver experienced a medical issue and crashed into the building. Nine people inside were hurt.

