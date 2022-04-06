South Dakota school counselors play larger role amid mental health crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - A new report suggests counselors at schools across South Dakota are playing larger role as more students and families struggle with academic and financial setbacks from COVID-19.

South Dakota News Watch reports that while more schools have returned to in-person classes recently, many students continue to suffer emotional problems.

Nationally, 37 percent of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey released March 31, while 44 percent reported they felt sad or hopeless during the past year.

In South Dakota, suicide was the 10th-leading cause of death overall among all state residents in 2020, but was the leading cause of death among ages 10 to 19, according to the Helpline Center. The issue impacts Native American youth even more.

The increased pressure on mental health has put an increasing amount of pressure on school counselors, who are often the first professional many youths have access to.

Read the full report, including how counselors are handling the issue, on the South Dakota News Watch website.

