Twins’ opener vs Mariners delayed to Friday due to weather

Minnesota Twins logo.
Minnesota Twins logo.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins postponed their season opener against the Seattle Mariners by a day until Friday because of expected bad weather.

The forecast for Thursday at Target Field called for a mix of rain and snow.

Joe Ryan, a 25-year-old right-hander, is scheduled to be the first rookie to start for the Twins on opening day since Tom Hall in 1969. Acquired from Tampa Bay on July 22 in the Nelson Cruz trade, Ryan was a member of the U.S. team that won a silver medal at last summer’s Olympics.

Robbie Ray is to start for the Mariners.

