Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Flemish Giant Rabbit

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For today’s edition of Wild Wednesday, the Great Plains Zoo introduced us to a Flemish Giant Rabbit named Charlie. Education Specialist Allison Gould shared some facts about the unique rabbit. They originated in Belgium in the 16th century and were bred to be large. They are now more common as domesticated pets. They can get up to 20 pounds!

