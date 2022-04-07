2022 Sioux Falls Go Red for Women event returns to Convention Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Go Red for Women event is back at the Convention Center helping raise awareness about heart disease for women in the area.

“The go red for women movement was started back in 2004 with the effort to educate women about their risk of heart disease and stroke, it is our number 1 killer and not many women knew that,” American Heart Association Communications Director Chrissy Meyer said.

The event was originally scheduled for February of 2022 but had to be postponed due to the high number of covid cases in the area.

This year Go Red for Women is back in person after having to go completely virtual due to COVID for last year’s event.

“We are definitely excited to be back in the ballroom this year, to be able to celebrate together and I have a feeling that the excitement is going to be even bigger tonight because we’ll be able to see everyone gather together and celebrate in a way they haven’t been able to since February of 2020,” Meyer said.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night and will feature a social hour, several speakers, and even a silent auction.

“The silent auction is a huge chunk of the event, we also have a number of businesses who have sponsored the event, and guests will also have an opportunity to make a donation at the event as well,” Meyer said.

