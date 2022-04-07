$250,000 David B. Jones Foundation grant brings dinosaurs to Kirby Science Discovery Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More dinosaur exhibits will be coming to the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

According to a press release, the Washington Pavilion is adding new features and exhibits to the Kirby Science Discovery Center thanks to a more than $250,000 grant from the David B. Jones Foundation. The grant will fund two new interactive exhibits inside the museum, fun Radley Rex-themed wall art, additional dinosaur sculptures for outside the facility, and more.

“The Kirby Science Discovery Center has been completely remodeled and reimagined over the past five years. We are excited to add these new exhibits and place further emphasis on one of our guests’ favorite topics—dinosaurs! Because of these new exhibits and our ongoing improvements, no two visits to the Washington Pavilion are ever the same, so we encourage the community to come check us out again or for the first time,” says Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Expect these great new dinosaur experiences in the Kirby Science Discovery Center coming soon:

· Two new interactive games in the Dinosaur Discovery exhibit teach children more about dinosaurs and why we are left with only their bones. Try to help dinosaurs escape extinction and learn more about how they lived.

· An additional fossil has been added to the Dinosaur Discovery area, encouraging all future paleontologists to follow their dreams.

· Fun and colorful depictions of Radley Rex engaging with space and science are coming to the concession area windows.

· Later this summer, additional dinosaurs will join the other Spinosaurus dinosaurs on the Main Avenue side of the Washington Pavilion, too.

“A lot of children aren’t exposed to paleontology in schools, but they love dinosaurs. The Foundation’s goals in this grant funding are to attract young people to the science center and create more interest in the fields of paleontology and archaeology,” says Jeffrey Malone, President of the David B. Jones Foundation.

The press release says, over the past 12 years, the David B. Jones Foundation has provided more than $1 million in grant funding to the Washington Pavilion for various projects, including the lovable mascot, Radley Rex; the interactive Jeep experience; the Dinosaur Discovery exhibit; and the recent addition of the wildly popular Prehistoric Adventure Climber on the fourth floor of the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

“Without the support of our sponsors and partners, our amazing Kirby Science Discovery Center would not be possible. Thank you, especially to the David B. Jones Foundation for their generous support of the mission of the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science,” says Chelsea Cronin, Director of Development for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

