April 6th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -USD’s Aleesia Sainz make a great snag at the hot corner against SDSU.

Augustana’s Amanda Dickmeyer makes a terrific play in the hole against Wayne State.

At number three the Augie baseball team hits three consecutive homeruns with Will Olson, Drey Dirksen and Tony Lanier going back-to-back-to-back!

In a tense WNIT Semifinal, Paiton Burckhard’s steal gives Tylee Irwin a chance to send the Jackrabbits into the halftime locker room with the lead against UCLA.

The Jackrabbits would go on to win the semifinal and reach the title game, earning the number one spot on our countdown, as five players score in double figures to lead a rout of Seton Hall which secures the WNIT Championship.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.