Buxton is healthy and confident heading into MLB season

Twins centerfielder will be a key to team’s success if he can stay healthy
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Twins opener for tomorrow against Seattle has been pushed back to Friday because of the weather.

If the pitching holds up this team could be really fun to watch with a healthy Byron Buxton patrolling center field and now hitting like a super star.

And the addition of Carlos Correa’s bat, glove and winning attitude will make a big difference for Minnesota. Buxton is healthy now and feeling great which is a good thing for the team. ”Confidence is pretty high. Just knowing at peace that I’m here for 7 more years that put it at ease as well so. For me it’s just going out there and playing ball and just letting it be. All I got to do is stay healthy and I know what I can do,” says Buxton.

That will be a big key. If Buxton can just stay healthy he could be a dark horse for American League MVP.

