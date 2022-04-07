Carbs for Kids 5K and Bake Sale event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had the Vice President of South Sioux Falls Kiwanis Club Maggie Fitzgibbons, and the owner of 605 Running Company Greg Koch join us today to tell us about this new event. All funds raised from the race and bake sale stay local to support the kids and youth in the community. The race starts at 8 am this Saturday, and the free-will donation bake sale runs from 7:30 am to 10 am.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://runsignup.com/Race/SD/SiouxFalls/CarbsforKids?fbclid=IwAR2WagSBXxYO45glyEhUfkfLP73Xb4j-8zFO2MTiXbosND8oi8caP7htA9g

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.