City Council Candidate Public Forum to be held Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be a public forum for the candidates seeking a seat on the Sioux Falls City Council.

The forum is hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Sioux Falls League of Women Voters; it will be moderated by Betty Oldenkamp. Audience members will have the option to submit questions for the candidates in writing at the event.

The public forum will take place Thursday at Carnegie Town Hall in two segments. From 5-6:15 p.m. candidates for the Southeast and Central Districts will be featured. The second hour, 6:30-7:45 p.m, will feature candidates for At-Large “A” and “B” seats. Candidates expected to attend include David Barranco, Cody Ingle, Jim Burzynski, Emmett Reistroffer, Curt Soehl, Bobbi Andera, Janet Brekke, Sarah Cole, Pam Cole, and Rich Merkouris.

The event is free and open to the public and will also be viewable on the City Link channel.

Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Mission

As the leading Sioux Falls area business advocate, we represent our members by advancing and promoting the economic health and quality of life of the region.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.