Update: Custer Wabash Springs Fire is approximately 30% contained

A wildland fire erupts west of Custer, prompting some evacuations. (photo courtesy Custer County Sheriff's Office)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office has reported a wildfire burning two miles west of Custer.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.: The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reports Highway 16 from Custer to Pleasant Valley Road has re-opened, but authorities ask drivers to proceed with caution. The Custer County Emergency Manager says an evacuation center will be set up in the gym of the old Armory which is located at the northeast corner of N 5th street and Montgomery street. 527 Montgomery street. The Red Cross will be there to set up and help.

Authorities say the Wabash Springs Fire started at 7 this morning. The fire is estimated to have spread across 50-100 acres and high winds in excess of 40 mph are making this a dangerous situation.

Smoke is blowing across Highway 16 west of Custer and power outages have been reported from the Four Mile area to the Custer Limestone area. Officials say multiple units from around the area work to contain the fire on the Upper French Creek and Wabash roads.

