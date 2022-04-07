Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Early childhood education battles recruiting and retaining staff

Child Care
Child Care(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Association for Education of Young Children and Head Start Association partnered to put together a conference regarding early childhood education.

Community members and professionals from around the Hills gathered to speak about many of the issues that they’re facing in the business. Especially after the pandemic.

One of the things at the top of the list is the difficulties in both recruiting and retaining a qualified workforce.

Officials attribute that to high start up costs for facilities which influence the low pay in the business, and ultimately drive costs up for parents hoping to get their children into daycare.

”It really is a community issue,” asks Aaron Merchen, Director of Early Childhood Policy and Program with the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation, “right? And, it has to be both investment of time, investment of resources and communication between a lot of difference partners. It needs to happen community to community, state to state and also at the federal level. It’s because it’s something that affects everyone.”

Merchen believes that childcare providers are going to provide that change, because those in the business community and policy makers need to learn about the profession of childcare.

He says those with their boots on the ground living it have the best means of doing so.

Merchen says he’s concerned sometimes policy may be dedicated to issues that don’t exist. He hopes getting in touch with Childcare professionals, or going to the source directly, will see that doesn’t happen so funding is allocated efficiently to the necessary areas.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Seth Pourier Mug Shot
Police: Man faces multiple charges after damaging business and assaulting employee
A local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls.
Local non-profit group trying to halt construction of new hog plant in Sioux Falls
Samuel Sykes spent the night of July 24th, 2021 in the hospital after he was struck repeatedly,...
Victim recounts incident with former Sioux Falls police officer
USD's Eric Peterson and family are glad to be back in Vermllion
Peterson family is glad to be coming home to Vermillion

Latest News

2022 elections
Sioux Falls city election: when to vote, what to bring and plans for a runoff election
Police Lights
Police: Unknown suspect shot at Sioux Falls apartments
Head and neck cancers
Medical Minute: Head and neck cancer preventitive care
Daylight Doughnuts, credit to SiouxFalls.Business.
Open since 1987, Daylight Doughnuts has officially shut down
Supplementing workouts
Reduce health risks by supplementing running and walking with other exercises