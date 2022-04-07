Avera Medical Minute
Empowered by Lifescape 2022 special

Empowered by Lifescape special
Empowered by Lifescape special(Lifescape/Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lifescape is an organization based in Sioux Falls that helps people across the region live their best lives.

Each year, Dakota News Now shares stories of those the organization helps in our Empowered by Lifescape Special. You can watch the special in three parts below.

The 2022 special is sponsored by Sammons Financial, First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard, and Blue Tide Car Wash.

You can make a donation to Lifescape anytime at this website.

Part 1

Lifescape works to empower everyone to live their lives. This is some of their stories.

Part 2

We share more stories of those helped by Lifescape.

Part 3

More stories of those Lifescape has helped empower.

