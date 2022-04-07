Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls girl found safe

Calisha Guadelupe-Delgado
Calisha Guadelupe-Delgado(Submitted photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 9:15 a.m.: A Sioux Falls girl reported missing has been found safe.

Calisha Guadelupe-Delgado was found Thursday morning, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are looking for a girl reported missing in Sioux Falls.

Eleven-year-old Calisha Guadelupe-Delgado was last Wednesday night, according to an endangered missing advisory issued by the state of South Dakota.

Calisha was last seen walking south on N. Cliff Avenue near I-90. She is about 5′5″ tall, and was wearing black sweatpants and sweatshirts but had no socks or shoes.

Authorities say she was not appropriately dressed for current weather conditions. Temperatures are hovering around 32 degrees in Sioux Falls with strong winds.

