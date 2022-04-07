Former Canaries pitcher makes it back to Major Leagues

BOSTON, MA (Dakota News Now) -Timing is everything in life, just ask former Canaries pitcher Tyler Danish who is now back in the Major Leagues with the Boston Red Sox. The 27 year old was a second round pick of the White Sox back in 2013 and eventually made it to the Major Leagues in 2016. He also pitched briefly for the Seattle Mariners before being released in 2018.

He ended up in independent ball and that included Sioux Falls in August of 2020 when he helped the team make it to the American Association Finals against Milwaukee and was a key to the pitching staff’s succcess. And really enjoyed pitching for this team. ”Everyone’s got our back. Everyone has everyone’s back on this team. So I’m going to go out there and do my best part to try and give us a chance to win every night. Everyone defensive wise and offense, I’m really fortunate every time I pitch because I’ve gotten a ton of runs and great defensive plays. So I just take the ball and know that we’re gonna try and win tonight no matter what and we’ll done anything possible to win,” said Danish back in 2020.

Danish helped the Birds make the championship series in his 6 weeks in Sioux Falls. He will be in uniform for the Red Sox out of the bullpen when they open the season Friday at Yankee Stadium. A roster spot opened up when Chris Sale was put on the 60-day Disable List.

