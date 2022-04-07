Going to Augusta was the trip of a lifetime for the Trasamars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Trasamars of Sioux Falls spent the last 4 days in Augusta, GA where Lincoln competed in the National Drive, Chip and Putt finals Sunday.

It was on national TV on The Golf Channel and we even got to see Lincoln hit a drive and a really good chip where he finished 3rd out of ten in that event.

Overall he was 8th, but it was a dream come true especially for his dad Ryan to spend this time at the most iconic golf course in the world.

Ryan Trasamar, Lincoln’s father says, ”There’s a lot of logistics, a lot of travel and moving parts to hit 6 shots in competition. But of course it’s the experience to go and the surroundings and just kind of being in a fantasy land of sorts for 3 or 4 days.”

This is Lincoln practicing inside last week before they left on Friday. Monday they stayed to watch a practice round of the Masters and were going to visit with Eric Von Rooyen who was a teammate of Ryan’s brother John at the University of Minnesota.

Lauren Wolthuizen of Sioux Falls also competed. They were the first two South Dakotans to make it all the way to the finals.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.