Group opposing Sioux Falls hog plant sends letter to city leaders urging ‘immediate action’

Proposed site of a new hog processing facility in northeast Sioux Falls.
Proposed site of a new hog processing facility in northeast Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group opposing a massive proposed pork processing plant in Sioux Falls has sent a letter to city leaders urging them to stop the project.

Citizens for a Sustainable Sioux Falls sent the letter Thursday to Mayor Paul TenHaken, as well as members of the City Council, asking them to take “immediate action” to pause the construction of the hog-processing complex within city limits.

Wholestone Farms is looking to construct a facility that could process up to six million hogs per year, around the same production capacity as the Smithfield plant downtown. It would be built on a parcel of land near I-229 and Benson Road, within city limits in northeast Sioux Falls.

MORE: Pork processing company responds to nonprofit opposing Sioux Falls plant

The letter cites concern over pollution, odor, and proximity to residential neighborhoods, adding that many still do not know about the project.

“Far too many Sioux Falls residents are unaware this project is going forward within city limits,” the letter said.

Read the full letter here

