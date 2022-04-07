Avera Medical Minute
More than a million birds have avian flu in Minnesota

Turkeys, file photo (MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota animal health officials say more than a million birds across the state have now been infected with bird flu.

The latest cases reported Wednesday include two commercial poultry flocks in Morrison County and one each in Big Stone, Meeker, Stearns and Waseca counties.

Avian flu has now been found in 21 poultry flocks across 11 Minnesota counties. The state Board of Animal Health says most of the affected operations are commercial turkey flocks. The birds are euthanized to keep the virus from spreading.

Minnesota’s turkey industry includes nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds a year.

