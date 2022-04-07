Avera Medical Minute
More wind, rain, and snow

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for through today as wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible from time to time. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect in northeastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota through the day.

We have some light snow falling across parts of the region. This area of moisture will continue to slide south through the day Thursday. While it won’t warm up much today, we will see it warm enough for the snow to switch to rain across parts of the region. We’re watching northeastern South Dakota stretching into portions of southwestern Minnesota as the best locations for accumulating snowfall. Around 3 to 5 inches of snowfall will be possible in these areas. In other locations, we’ll see much less as most will gradually melt away throughout the day. We’ll have to continue dealing with the wind and gusts of 50 to 55 mph across the region. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Heading into Friday, we’ll finally see sunshine return which will accelerate the snow melting. Highs will be in the 40s east and 50s west and be stuck in the upper 30s where we had more snow accumulation. This weekend will begin on a mild note with sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 50s east and 60s west, but another chance for a light rain/snow mix will move through Sunday. Highs will still get to the 50s.

Yet another stronger storm system is poised to move through next Tuesday into Wednesday bringing more rain and snow... That would make the third Tuesday/Wednesday in a row. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for details!

