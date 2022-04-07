Avera Medical Minute
Locals can pick up a new Brookings diversity yard sign and window sticker

Brookings Diversity Signs
Brookings Diversity Signs(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Human Rights Commission has stocked up on both yard signs and window stickers that celebrate the value and strength our community derives from the diversity of our residents.

These locally designed materials depict outstretched hands of diverse hues and proclaim: “Diversity is what makes Brookings great!”

According to a press release, these signs and stickers are intended to complement the signs the Commission has distributed for the past several years that display multilingual expressions of the sentiment “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.” With this new sign, residents now have more options with which to visibly promote inclusivity.

Representatives say it is the hope of the Brookings Human Rights Commission that displaying these signs and stickers will not only reinforce the city’s welcoming environment, but will also propel residents to reach out to their neighbors, build bridges of connection, and foster further dialogue.

Officials say the materials are made possible, in part, by a donation from Van and Barb Fishback and the City of Brookings.

Please remember signs must be placed in your yard, not on the boulevard or on public property. Signs and stickers may be picked up at the Brookings City & County Government Center, 520 3rd Street, Suite 230, City Administration offices.

