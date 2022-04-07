Avera Medical Minute
Peterson family is glad to be coming home to Vermillion

New Men’s Basketball Coach is excited to be back
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There was plenty of excitement in Vermillion a couple of weeks ago when Eric Peterson was announced as the new Coyotes Men’s Basketball Coach.

After all, he is thrilled to be coming back to USD after serving as Craig Smith’s assistant from 2014-2018 and following the head coach to Utah. While he’ll miss that relationship, it’s his time to be a head coach and this is where he wants to be. ”It almost felt like we never left. I told the story in the press conference that we were at the Athletic Director’s house having dinner and we just couldn’t get back to our hotel. We were stopping on the street talking to people that we saw out walking. This place means a lot to me and it means a lot to our family. Like I said, my wife was the chamber director so we were really entrenched in the community and the community involvement is going to be a big piece of what we do here at USD,” said the new USD Men’s Basketball Coach.

Eric will have to use the transfer portal for a quick re-build after losing 3 players. But he also gets a healthy AJ Plitzuweit back along with transfer Paul Bruns of Dakota Valley who left North Dakota after one season.

