Plitzuweit excited to be the new head coach at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV (Dakota News Now) -Former USD Women’s Coach Dawn Plitzuweit is now officially a Mountaineer.

She met the press in Morgantown for the first time yesterday and we heard from her last night when she said how hard it was to say good-bye to her players and friends in Vermillion. But make no mistake, this is a great promotion for her and she’s excited about the opportunity.

”West Virginia women’s basketball is a national brand and it is a brand of basketball that has a great legacy and history behind it. So to have an opportunity to be here and be the next women’s basketball coach is something that is a dream,” says Plitzuweit.

And she takes over a program that has been successful, much like she did at South Dakota when she replaced Amy Williams who went to Nebraska.

The Mountaineers made the NCAA Tournament 11 times in 21 years under their previous coach who retired.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.