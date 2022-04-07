Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man faces multiple charges after damaging business and assaulting employee

Seth Porier Mug Shot
Seth Porier Mug Shot(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an arrest made Wednesday night, as a man damaged a portion of a business and assaulted an employee.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says in the central-northern region of Sioux Falls, around 7:30 pm a man came in the back door of a business, where he was not supposed to enter. Clemens says the employees had to push the man out of the door. The employees were able to get him out of the back door and as they were trying to lock it, the man broke the lock and re-gained entry. As he came in, he punched a female employee multiple times and tried to take her purse, but was unsuccessful. Then the man went into the bathroom and broke a sign on the bathroom door.

Officers found him inside the bathroom and arrested him. The man is Seth Porier, who is 34-years-old from Sioux Falls. Porier was charged with robbery, burglary, disorderly conduct, and simple assault.

The female employee was received minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

