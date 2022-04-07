Someone You Should Know: 90-year-old pianist spreading joy at Prairie Creek Lodge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 90-years-old, Dorothy Schonewill does not let her age stop her from doing what she loves.

“I’ve been playing the piano for years, probably since I was 9 years old,” said Dorothy.

Now, she is a resident at the Good Samaritan Society and plays the piano every morning at devotions at Prairie Creek Lodge.

“People come to listen to her and to worship with her and to listen to her music,” said Activities and Wellness Supervisor Taryn Siemonsma-Garry.

“Some of these older people do enjoy singing, you can tell that, in fact, one gentleman never leaves until I finish, not even playing for anyone but he is sitting back there in the corner waiting for me to get done and he always says, thank you Dorothy, and that’s all we need in this life is ‘thank you,’” said Dorothy.

Her passion for playing music is what keeps her positive and happy as she gets older.

“I feel like I’d rather play than speak,” said Dorothy.

She hopes to move those who listen to her music.

“She truly is an inspiration to anyone who sees her or hears her play, because you can really see how her hobbies kind of shine,” said Siemonsma-Garry.

“I enjoy Dorothy. She is very nice. It’s nice to have somebody working with the piano and playing the music,” said Good Samaritan Society resident Almira Pederson.

It has become her purpose in life now to spread the gift of music to others through her music.

“Every day, when I wake up, I think oh, what should I play today? Mostly I use the hymnal because that’s what people remember,” said Dorothy.

Dorothy shows others that no matter your age you can still enjoy what you love to do.

“She’s willing to come and play for us all the time, that’s a willing spirit,” said Pederson.

