South Dakota has a new Democratic nominee on the ballot for U.S. Senate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brian Bengs has been added to the ballot, a new Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office has finished reviewing the signed nominating petitions submitted to get Brian Bengs on the ballot and certified his status. The Bengs for Senate campaign says over 2,400 South Dakotans signed our petition.

“From Sioux Falls to Spearfish, and Vermillion to Aberdeen, I am proud to have the support of working-class South Dakotans,” said Brian Bengs. “I am profoundly humbled by the groundswell of support from voters across the state hungry for change. I share both your desire for a better future and your motivation to work hard in pursuit of it.”

According to a press release, Brian will bring the pragmatism he learned in the military to work with anyone, regardless of party, to solve our mounting problems. He strives to maintain an open mind by assessing people and ideas on their own merit without regard to partisan categorization. He will seek and support solutions most likely to deliver positive results on the issues that matter most for regular South Dakotans.

Reports say Brian is a U.S. Navy veteran, retired U.S. Air Force JAG Corps officer, attorney, and former college professor who has taught at the U.S. Air Force Academy, the NATO School, and Northern State University in Aberdeen. Shaped by his 26 years of military service in countries across the globe, Brian felt called to serve again as part of the pro-Democracy coalition with a strong desire for a government that actually works and serves regular folks, not just the rich and powerful.

To learn more about his candidacy, all are invited to visit the website BengsForSenate.com.

