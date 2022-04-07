Avera Medical Minute
St. Joseph Cathedral's organ project

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Something new is coming to St. Joseph Cathedral in Sioux Falls.

Parish staff say the organ has been the foundational instrument of sacred music for over a thousand of years in the Catholic Church.

In fact, they say it’s looked at as an extension of the church itself.

That’s why Saint Joseph Cathedral is working to replace its pipe organ.

“It’s a very complex work,” said Robin Cote, Juget Sinclair Organ Builders President. “It has to be designed on computer and then we have to make the plans, then it’s a very slow process to make and organ because there is hundreds and hundreds of parts in this continual organ.”

