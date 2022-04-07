Avera Medical Minute
Storm players feeling good after 2-1 start in IFL

Wilson wants to be a leader for the young Storm
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you were at the Storm gave last Monday night you saw some flashes of brilliance, but also some big mistakes that cost them the game. They fell 45-31 to Iowa after committing 6 turnovers with 2 turning into defensive touchdowns for the Barnstormers.

But the guys are still feeling good about a 2-1 start with so many new faces. And QB Taz Wilson is optimistic. ”I’m willingly and glad to take over that role. We’ve got a good group of core guys that return from last year so I think that’s what helps define this team and makes this team what it is. These vets taking these young guys under our wings and just helping this thing grow,” says the Storm Quarterback.

”We’re really young. And we’re used to having a full slate of veterans and we have one on our 25 man roster. So a lot of inexperience and a lot of simple mistakes but a hard-working group,” says Head Coach/GM Kurtiss Riggs.

The Storm had a few days off before their next game at Quad City on April 8th where they will try and improve to 3-1 by cutting back on those turnovers.

