Student loan freeze extended, what it means for those in debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Millions of Americans with student loan debt now have more time before their loans begin accruing interest because on Wednesday the Biden administration announced they are extending the freeze through the end of August.

Collin Dewitt graduated from chiropractic school in 2018 and is now the owner of Kinesio Care Center.

“Starting right out of school and starting a fresh business, even though my wife is working full-time at Avera, it was still a little bit of a strain on our finances every month,” Dewitt said.

Aaron Benzine also recently graduated from Chiropractic school, and he just moved to Sioux Falls for work.

“It was pretty nice to see that freeze because it just kind of helps me get my feet on the ground here and not have to worry about making payments again,” Benzene said.

Neil Graff is the president of Graff Capital, and he says there are advantages to the freeze.

“Whenever you pay money back at a future date you’re paying money back with cheaper dollars, because of inflation and we’re currently in the midst of a 40-year-high inflation rate,” Graff said.

Graff has advice for those who are unsure of whether to make payments on their loans while they’re frozen.

“I’ve consoled my clients telling them to delay. Don’t make any payments until mandated with the thought they can pay the funds back with cheaper dollars or at some point down the road a certain level of the loans may be forgiven,” Graff said.

However, since student loan forgiveness is not guaranteed some students are taking advantage while interest rates are frozen.

“It’s just smart to be able to pay down that principle so that the interest, when or if it does come back, is not so astronomically high,” Dewitt said.

