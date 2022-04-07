Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5%...
Food prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they'll go up 4.5%-5% more.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you think you’re paying too much at the grocery store now, just wait.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said consumers can expect the price of food to continue skyrocketing.

Prices are already up 9% on average for the year, and the USDA said they’ll go up 4.5%-5% more.

Restaurant prices are forecast to rise even faster, up to 6.5%.

Particularly impacted will be beef and veal, which are expected to increase up to 7%.

Avian flu is also causing chicken prices to go up to about the same amount.

Fresh vegetables are expected to see the smallest change to their current prices.

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy for many Americans due to inflation. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-car crash on 41st st. Sioux Falls
Police: A two-car crash causes $20,000 in damages to a Sioux Falls business sign
Glacial Lakes Troopers say the roads are icy.
South Dakota Highway Patrol report icy roads
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Deputies seized drugs worth approximately $80,000 in a traffic stop in Roberts County on April 5.
Authorities seize 10 pounds of meth in northeast South Dakota traffic stop
Demonstrators outside the South Dakota State Capitol protest in favor of the legislature...
Noem Administration ordered to pay attorney fees after First Amendment violation

Latest News

Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins...
2 more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination
Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.
Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help
Proposed site of a new hog processing facility in northeast Sioux Falls.
Group opposing Sioux Falls hog plant sends letter to city leaders urging ‘immediate action’