Videos show Ravnsborg’s prior law enforcement encounters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jason Ravnsborg is no stranger to law enforcement for his driving record. Through the investigation, the South Dakota Highway Patrol notes that Ravnsborg has been pulled over numerous times going back to 1996. And since he was elected Attorney General, he’s been warned eight times.

“I’m actually the Attorney General.”

That’s Jason Ravnsborg to a Huron Police Department officer on the night of September 7th, 2020, just days before his deadly crash in Hyde County that killed Joseph Boever. It’s just one incident that Ravnsborg had with law enforcement before the crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol documents that Ravnsborg has been pulled over at least 25 times before the crash on September 12th, 2020.

Four videos of Ravnsborg’s prior run-ins with law enforcement while driving were released to Dakota News Now, following a Freedom Of Information Act request.

“Officer Dornacker, Huron PD. The reason I pulled you over is because you failed to stop.” said the Huron PD officer.

“Failed to stop?” asked Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg was pulled over by Huron Police on September 7th for failing to stop at a stop sign. Ravnsborg also identified himself as the state’s Attorney General. Another individual can be heard on the dispatch scanner reacting to Ravnsborg being stopped. He received a warning for the stop. However Ravnsborg also appeared confused about which road he was on, which was a stretch of U.S. Highway 14 that has four lanes on the northwest side of Huron.

“We’re parked in a weird spot, so I’m going to stay here with my lights on until you pull away. That way you pull away nice and safe, okay?” said the Huron PD officer.

“Now is this a two lane, or can I get in either lane?” asked Ravnsborg.

“Yes, you can be in either lane.”

“Okay, okay, sounds good.”

Earlier on July 23rd, Ravnsborg was pulled over in Pierre for driving into another lane unsafely. He was issue a written warning, and said he wasn’t aware he almost hit another vehicle. And he was pulled over on June 20th in Iowa for going 10 mph over the posted speed limit, again only receiving a warning.

The last video released shows Ravnsborg in 2019 being pulled over in Cuming County, Nebraska, for speeding.

“West Point PD. The reason why I pulled you over sir, speed limit in town is 30 mph. I had you clocked at 41.” said an officer to Ravnsborg in West Point, Nebraska on June 1st, 2019.

Ravnsborg received a warning, and again let the officer know he was the South Dakota Attorney General.

“Okay, I’m also the Attorney General in South Dakota. This is a vehicle, it’s a state vehicle. I can prove who I am.” said Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg did receive a citation for speeding in Hughes County on August 22nd, 2021. It was his seventh speeding ticket in seven years.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.